© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in Springdale on Nov. 14 for a free cup of coffee! Click here for more information.

Are Manchester United's best days over?

By Lauren Frayer
Published November 8, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST

Once England's most iconic soccer club, Manchester United is struggling on and off the pitch. Are its U.S. owners running it into the ground or playing a long game?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Related Content