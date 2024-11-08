Baby black-footed ferrets born to cloned mom offer hope for species

Ozarks ri-Ṃajeļ (Ozarks Marshallese) reveals how waves of legally-present Marshallese migrants have navigated new lives on the Arkansas Ozarks over the past thirty years. The premiere episode, "First Arrival," features Carmen Samual Chong Gum, first Arkansas Consul General of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The following is an excerpt from the filmed studio conversation.
The Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center forecasts that Arkansas farmers will see a decline in income for the second year in a row in 2024. According to the "Fall 2024 Arkansas Farm Income Outlook", net farm income for the state is expected to drop by 10% from 2023, bringing it down to a total of $2.96 billion. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with extension agricultural economist Hunter Biram about the report.
April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like an intimate cabaret experience with Liz Callaway, the annual NWA Holiday Market and more.