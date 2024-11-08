© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in Springdale on Nov. 14 for a free cup of coffee! Click here for more information.

Baby black-footed ferrets born to cloned mom offer hope for species

By Megan Lim,
Gurjit KaurSarah Handel
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST

A cloned ferret has given birth to her own kits -- what could this mean for the future of endangered species?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel
Related Content