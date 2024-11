Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs has a new resident. Fred, the tiger cub, relocated to the accredited sanctuary after being rescued from a neighborhood in Conway. Fred’s case was one of the first prosecuted under the Big Cat Public Safety Act. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with TCWR president Tanya Smith over Zoom to touch base about the new tiger and the current landscape of illegal big cat ownership.

