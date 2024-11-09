Voter frustration with rising prices had a major impact on the election

The Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center forecasts that Arkansas farmers will see a decline in income for the second year in a row in 2024. According to the "Fall 2024 Arkansas Farm Income Outlook", net farm income for the state is expected to drop by 10% from 2023, bringing it down to a total of $2.96 billion. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with extension agricultural economist Hunter Biram about the report.

