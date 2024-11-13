© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in Springdale on Nov. 14 for a free cup of coffee! Click here for more information.

China's economy adapts to serve older people

By Emily Feng
Published November 13, 2024 at 3:08 AM CST

Companies in China are fueling a "silver economy" by adapting to serve hundreds of millions of people over the age of 60.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Related Content