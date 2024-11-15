Trump will be able to nominate more federal judges who serve for life

College football season is wrapping up soon, and Razorback fans are on the precipice of moving from regular season play to bowl season. Zach Arns, program director for ESPN Arkansas, said the Hogs — with a 5-4 record — are right about where sports reporters expected them to be, even if their way of getting there was a bit chaotic.
Marshallese human rights advocate Benetick Kabua Maddison discusses the continuing consequences of Cold War U.S. Military nuclear weapons testing on the Marshall Islands as well as climate catastrophe impacts, in episode two of 'Ozarks ri-Ṃajeļ' — a new KUAF/Listening Lab multimedia series on the history of Marshallese migration in our region.
April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like holiday-themed events, chances to adopt a new pet and more.