© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join KUAF for a cup of coffee at Bethel Brew in Fayetteville on Nov. 22! Click here for more information.

Hong Kong court sentences 45 pro-democracy activists for up to 10 years

By Laura Westbrook
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:06 PM CST

A Hong Kong court has handed 45 pro-democracy activists sentences of up to 10 years in jail for conspiracy to commit subversion.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Laura Westbrook
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    An artist asks: 'What Did You Learn in School Today?'
    Daniel Caruth
    Artist Jay Youngdahl's latest exhibit "What Did You Learn in School Today?" explores how school history lessons and textbooks shape our worldview, especially around race.
  • Arts and Culture
    Bacharach inspires Mark Morris Dance Group’s 'The Look of Love'
    Kyle Kellams
    Burt Bacharach's music can be a warm blanket, and it inspired the national tour of Mark Morris Dance Group’s “The Look of Love.” Original choreography will accompany more than a dozen Bacharach songs on stage at Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, November 20. Marcy Harriell will sing those songs, and she visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about singing for performance.
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    How expanding childcare access strengthens Arkansas’ workforce
    Kyle Kellams
    Last week, the third annual Excel by Eight Foundation’s Collaborative Summit took place in Little Rock. The event brought together business leaders, chambers of commerce and heads of nonprofits. It wasn’t designed to find instant solutions to a wide-ranging problem but to expedite conversations among groups to work toward solutions. The meeting wasn’t open to the press. Still, afterward, Steve Cousins, the board chair of El Dorado-based SHARE Foundation, and Brandom Gengelbach, the president and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke with Ozarks at Large.