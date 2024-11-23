Ronan Farrow discusses his new HBO documentary 'Surveilled'

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
'Ozarks ri-Ṃajeļ' is a limited KUAF/Listening Lab multimedia series on the history of Marshallese migration in our region. In episode three, noted Marshallese physician Dr. Sheldon Riklon discusses the unique health challenges experienced by Marshall Islanders resulting from centuries of foreign occupation and twelve years of U.S. Cold War nuclear weapons testing on their remote Pacific archipelago.