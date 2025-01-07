Community Spotlight: Resilience and Renewal at Rogers Art on the Bricks
1 of 2 — 472735635_1007403221424079_2275480183427880348_n.jpg?_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=aa7b47&_nc_ohc=zKOD_Os4JLEQ7kNvgF2Lm5z&_nc_zt=23&_nc_ht=scontent-dfw5-1.xx&_nc_gid=A4E82ugyq2byyTVqxyvvl6F&oh=00_AYC8ldmdN81F7Rm1zMN1Tm0dHIelcJmKBynHx8lkjQsV_w&oe=67838AC4
2 of 2 — AOTB-Jan-2025-Banner-EVENT-SMALL-1.jpg
Pete talks with artist and author Alice Cunningham about the Art on the Bricks Art Walk in Rogers, where her work will be part of an exhibit raising awareness about human trafficking.