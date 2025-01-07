Community Spotlight: Resilience and Renewal at Rogers Art on the Bricks

Roy Reed was an Arkansas native and one-time chair of the University of Arkansas’ Department of Journalism. Reed’s career included a notable stint as a southern correspondent for "The New York Times." In 2012, he published his memoir “Beware of Limbo Dancers: A Correspondent's Adventures with the New York Times” with the University of Arkansas Press. He came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio that year to talk about the book.

