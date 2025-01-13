© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Tiny Desk Contest is back for 2025

By Bobby Carter
Published January 13, 2025 at 3:57 PM CST

The Tiny Desk Contest is NPR Music's annual search for the next great undiscovered artist.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
See stories by Bobby Carter
Related Content