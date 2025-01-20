© 2025 KUAF
Dustin McGowan and Lowell Taylor, hosts of The R Word
The R Word

The Root and Fruit of Repentance: A Lamentation for White Christians, Like Me

By Lowell Taylor
Published January 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
In this special mini-episode, Lowell presents a sermon on Matthew 3:1-10 about the disconnect between preaching and practicing justice in the white Christian church.
We also hear about an upcoming R word event - a screening of 'The Big Payback' - a film about reparations - taking place Thursday January 23 at the Fayetteville Public Library from 6 to 8 pm.

Learn more about The R Word podcast, The R Word events, and The Zacchaeus Foundation at https://www.thezacchaeusfoundation.org/

Lowell Taylor
Lowell Taylor is the host of <i>The R Word.</i>
