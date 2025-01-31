© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This new pain drug is being touted as a non-addictive alternative to opioids

By Yuki Noguchi
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:57 PM CST

This new nonaddictive alternative is the first of its kind that interrupts the pain signal before it reaches the brain.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
Related Content