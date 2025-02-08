In 'Life Hacks for a Little Alien', a little girl finds comfort in an unlikely source

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Arkansas lawmakers wrap up yet another week of the legislative session, and a number of controversial bills are close to becoming law. President Trump’s immigration policy has Marshallese migrants in Northwest Arkansas concerned.
Sonia De Los Santos brings joy with her when she gets on stage. She’s a singer, songwriter, musician and author and her mother says Sonia was born smiling. She’s making others smile, too, with her infectious music written for multi-generational audiences. She’ll be perform at the Walton Arts Center for the 10 X 10 Series.