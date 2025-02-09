Arkansas lawmakers wrap up yet another week of the legislative session, and a number of controversial bills are close to becoming law. President Trump’s immigration policy has Marshallese migrants in Northwest Arkansas concerned.
Sonia De Los Santos brings joy with her when she gets on stage. She’s a singer, songwriter, musician and author and her mother says Sonia was born smiling. She’s making others smile, too, with her infectious music written for multi-generational audiences. She’ll be perform at the Walton Arts Center for the 10 X 10 Series.