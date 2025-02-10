A stranger stepped in to help when a woman's 7 year old was hit by a truck

Ashton Byrd is an Arkansan singer and songwriter enrolled in the University of Arkansas music program. With the help of friend and manager Josh Larson, Byrd brought his acoustic guitar to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to perform his newest single and discuss his long history with music.
Next semester a University of Arkansas Honors Signature Symposium will focus on Mexico. Rogelio Garcia Contreras, a teaching faculty member at the Department of Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Venture Innovation at Walton College, will lead the symposium and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about it last week.