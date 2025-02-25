A look at the shakeup happening at MSNBC

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
A federal crackdown on undocumented migrants is having a ripple effect for people of color across the U.S. Parents of adopted children of color and foreign-born kids worry these new policies could leave their children vulnerable to targeting and racist attacks.