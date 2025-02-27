Veterans groups raise the alarm about DOGE cuts at the VA

Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
Isolation and togetherness were among the subjects of a gathering and conversation at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, featuring former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, documentarian Nicholas Ma and musician Yo Yo Ma.
The annual Orchid Society of the Ozarks show begins tomorrow, Feb. 28, at the Pauline Whitaker Center in Fayetteville, lasting through the weekend. This week, Lois Gergen invited Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams into her greenhouse full of orchids.