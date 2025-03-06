© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.

DOGE cuts at VA and Pentagon cause confusion

By Quil Lawrence,
Tom Bowman
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:10 PM CST

DOGE says its busy at work at both the Pentagon and the Department of Veteran's Affairs.  But at this point, it's not entirely clear what that means.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman
Related Content