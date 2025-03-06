DOGE cuts at VA and Pentagon cause confusion

Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
Last month, over 20,000 federal employees were abruptly terminated in a restructuring effort by the Trump administration, leaving agencies understaffed and scientific processes stalled. Among those affected are Stacy Ramsey, a former Buffalo National River ranger, and Seth Price, a former USGS geographer, whose stories highlight the impact of these layoffs. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis has more.
The US Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is partnering with the National Endowment for the Arts to participate in the Big Read, a program designed to bring community members together to read and discuss the same book.