The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research collaborated with the RefleXions Music Series to host “Marimbas in the Americas Musical Experience”. Set to officially open in April, the institute showcased internationally acclaimed ensembles Marimba Sol De Chiapas and PerCombia.
Kevin Arnold is considering 25 years of his creative output. His work can be seen in an exhibition at the Local Color Studio Gallery. “Chapter 25 Flipping forward to back: a retrospective look at the work of Kevin Arnold” opened this week, and there will be a reception Friday, March 14.