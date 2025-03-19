© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.

Honduran musician Aurelio Martínez has died at 55

By Hosts
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:30 AM CDT

Beloved Honduran musician and champion of Garifuna music, Aurelio Martínez, has died at age 55.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content