Honduran musician Aurelio Martínez has died at 55

Deaths from street fentanyl overdoses have dropped dramatically across the United States in recent years - with Arkansas' death rate down more than 40 percent, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A new study from Heartland Forward, released yesterday, makes the case for more medical resident positions in the state. The report, “Economic Contributions of Medical Residences to Arkansas” finds that adding 275 new residents in a six-year span could have a 465-million dollar boost to the state’s economy.