Remembering George Foreman, 2-time heavyweight world champion and grilling legend

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Moonsong is a psychedelic project formed by Fayetteville raised multi-instrumentalist and producer Cody Nielsen. Now based in New York City, Cody filters a plethora of styles through a blend of time and key changes, forming a unique sound.