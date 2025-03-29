© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's Haitian population reckons with losing temporary legal status

By Wilkine Brutus
Published March 29, 2025 at 8:16 AM CDT

Miami's Haitian community is hoping a lawsuit can postpone the return of many in the community to a country still roiling from violence.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
Related Content