U.S.-Iran hold their first high-level talks in years over a new nuclear deal

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Late last month, locally-owned clothing rental store The Library Vintage hosted a Fashion Forum in Fayetteville. Promoted toward northwest Arkansas designers, models, photographers and more, the store explicitly called for those who wished to see a change in the region’s fashion community and wanted to participate in that discussion.