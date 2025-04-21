The reaction from South America to the death of Pope Francis

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
The UARK Jazz Festival is continuing through part of next week. Last night, Artist-in-Residence Steve Wilson performed with the UofA jazz faculty at the Music Depot in downtown Rogers. Tomorrow night, Wilson is performing with the NWACC All-Stars, UofA faculty and students at Thaden School as part of the UofA College Concert.