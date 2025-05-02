The Lost Bayou Ramblers will be on stage at The Momentary on May 26 as part of the 2025 Fresh Grass Festival. Recently, Louis Michot, one of the founders of the band, called into Ozarks at Large to talk about a power-trailer called the “Solar Roller,” their recent Grammy Award and about performing for more than a quarter century
Emily Feng covers China, Taiwan and beyond for NPR from her Washington, DC base. For years, she was based in China, and her new book, “Let Only Red Flowers Bloom,” is about her time living and reporting in mainland China and the authoritarian rule there.