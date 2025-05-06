Four teens on why they like poetry

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is taking advantage of the opportunity to grow and strengthen Arkansas’ community health workforce after Gov. Sanders signed the Community Health Worker Act into law.
The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is a partnership between the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program and Startup Junkie, aimed at fostering cycling technology innovation for businesses globally. Our reporter, Jack Travis, has interviewed multiple founders who participated, and now he explores BrakeAce with founder Matt Miller.