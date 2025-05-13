As air pollution increases in Mumbai, a wood-fired staple called pav may be toast

In November 2024, Missouri voters approved the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, which would legalize many abortions in the state. In the following months, judges and lawmakers have worked to block or overturn the initiative.
The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is nearing the end of its first semester. We’ve heard from companies participating in the AGCA throughout the past couple of weeks, and today, we bring you the final one. PosedLa is a business based in the Czech Republic. Founder Jiri Duzar aims to change cyclists' attitudes with his product: the world's first fully custom 3D-printed cycling saddle.
It's the season for backyard cookouts, picnics and outdoor potlucks—and if you're not careful, it's the season for foodborne illness. Ozarks at Large's latest installment of the series “Balance,” dedicated to health, exercise and nutrition, considers food safety.