What does 'Made in China' actually mean?

Amor Towles has delighted readers with his novels "The Rules of Civility," "Lincoln Highway" and "A Gentleman in Moscow." His latest book, "Table for Two," is a collection of short stories. He’ll be at the Fayetteville Public Library on Thursday, June 5, for a public conversation.
Backroom Social Club is back, but this time, in Springdale. Previously located in Bentonville, Backroom is a community music and art space known for its late night events and mission to platform local artists.
Jeannine Wagar’s career touches almost every aspect of music. Now she’s releasing a CD of her compositions, "Into the Night," on Neuma Records, available to stream or in physical form tomorrow. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the new tape and the work it took to create it.