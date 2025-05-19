© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BYD is taking the electric vehicle world by storm

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with car industry analyst Michael Dunne about how the Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has become the world’s leading manufacturer of EVs today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content