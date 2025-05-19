BYD is taking the electric vehicle world by storm

Randy Dixon with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss an infamous murder-suicide that occurred in Arkansas' capital city in 1987.
Forward Arkansas is an initiative established by the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Walton Family Foundation to help educators get the help they need to improve student outcomes. Last May, they launched the Learner Collective regarding literacy, parent involvement and school attendance. This year, Arkansas Forward's collective returned around the state.