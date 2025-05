After a marathon of committee hearings this week and hours-long debate overnight, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, by one vote, passed what President Trump calls “one big beautiful bill” to enact his agenda.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with NPR’s Barbara Sprunt to discuss what’s in it, including tax breaks and cuts to Medicaid spending.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR