U.S. and Israel are at odds with the UN over new aid program for Gaza

Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Last week, dozens of people gathered in a pasture in the small town of Charleston, Arkansas, just southeast of Fort Smith, to protest a proposed new prison there. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth brings us this report.
If you’re an NPR Tiny Desk enthusiast, there’s a chance you’ve heard of Cinder Well. Amelia Baker is the person behind music, and she recently came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio for a KUAF Live Session. OAL’s Daniel Caruth spoke with her about her newest album, "Cadence."