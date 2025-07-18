45 years in, Pac-Man gets a gritty twist

Next month, the last nation to have a national soccer team will make its debut in northwest Arkansas. The Marshall Islands Soccer Federation men's team is set to participate in a new tournament—the Outrigger Cup—hosted at the Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium in Springdale.
Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalist Pam Morgan has initiated a unique citizen science project that encourages people throughout the state to observe and track the fireflies they encounter. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to Morgan to learn more.
Rob Wells, host of KUAF's Jazz Scoop, is preparing to travel to Rhode Island to cover the historic Newport Jazz Festival. He stopped by the Susan and Anthony Hui News Studio to discuss his trip, the festival, and what audiences might hear from his coverage.