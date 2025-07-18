© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Weaving NWA and KUAF Public Radio for a free film screening & community conversation July 24! Click here for more.

Cyclones stoke malaria in Madagascar

By Jonathan Lambert
Published July 18, 2025 at 3:08 PM CDT

A study finds upticks in malaria after cyclones struck the island, but that vaccination could help mitigate disaster-related spikes.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jonathan Lambert
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jonathan Lambert
Related Content