Study finds peanut allergies fell after parents were advised to give peanut products to infants
A new study in the Journal of Pediatrics finds that after doctors began advising parents to introduce peanut products to young infants, rates of peanut allergies fell significantly.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Ruchi Gupta, a professor of pediatrics and medicine at Northwestern University. She’s an expert in children’s allergies.
