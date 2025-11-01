© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The politics behind President Trump's plan to send troops to U.S. cities

By Franco Ordoñez
Published November 1, 2025 at 4:49 PM CDT

President Trump and the GOP are hoping that sending troops to US cities will be a winning strategy for the midterm elections.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Related Content