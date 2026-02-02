Bad Bunny made history taking home the Grammy for album of the year

Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Two Fayetteville booksellers host a podcast that unpacks "The Hunger Games," explores its themes, characters, and lasting impact, and invites listeners into a broader conversation about books and community.
On today's show, the League of Women Voters of Washington County is hosting a candidate forum later this month, and host of Little Rock Public Radio's segment "Naming Arkansas" Dan Boice visits the Pryor Center for their upcoming program.