© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bad Bunny made history taking home the Grammy for album of the year

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:06 PM CST

Bad Bunny made history Sunday night at the Grammys, taking home the most coveted prize: album of the year.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
See stories by Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Related Content