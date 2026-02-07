© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ESSAY 02-07-26

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published February 7, 2026 at 6:57 AM CST

Some film professors are bemoaning the shortcuts students take to avoid watching assigned movies: some don't know what happens at the end. NPR's Scott Simon offers his own synopses.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Related Content