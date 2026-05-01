Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Joseph Nguyen is the Hangry Pedaler, a food savvy cyclist who highlights eateries across Northwest Arkansas on his Instagram page, speaks with Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani about NWA Burger Week, his week-long fundraising event that involves over 30 different restaurants and food trucks.