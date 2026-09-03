Honoring the legacy of trailblazing journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem
Feminist icon, journalist, and activist Gloria Steinem died Wednesday. Her foundation says Steinem, 92, died peacefully at her home in New York City.
Steinem was famously a champion of women’s rights and co-founder of Ms. Magazine, a national magazine written for and run by women.
We speak to astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen about Steinem’s impact on her work and the nation as a whole.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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