Mississippi Senate race remains too close to call
Mississippi’s Senate race remains too close to call, with Democrat Scott Colom and Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith separated by just dozens of votes.
A victory for Colom would make him the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi since 1982 and the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.
Here & Now speaks with Pam Shaw, a longtime Mississippi political strategist, about the race and its historic significance.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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