The United States has lost its measles elimination status, a designation the country first achieved in 2000. The Pan American Health Organization, a regional office of the World Health Organization, concluded during meetings last week that measles has reestablished sustained transmission in the U.S. This comes as the United States is battling its worst measles outbreak in 35 years.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center and professor of epidemiology at Brown University, about the implications.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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