Voters across the country showed their opposition to data centers at the ballot box earlier this month.

Now, American tech companies looking to build more of the giant server farms are turning elsewhere, transforming a region in northeastern Spain into a hub for data centers.

The tech giants are promising economic development, but local residents fear the projects could bring an environmental crisis.

NPR’s Ruth Sherlock reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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