Over his decades-long career, Ron Bennington was first known for shock radio, then for “The Bennington Show” which airs on Sirius XM, and for his frequent appearances at New York’s Comedy Cellar.

Now, the latest chapter of his career takes place in a chemotherapy ward, which Bennington, 67, turns into a recording studio to welcome his comedian friends for his new “Portcast.”

Bennington tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that this phase of his life might be his happiest, as he’s gained a new and powerful appreciation of life.

/ Michael Che (left) talks with Ron Bennington. (Courtesy of "Portcast")

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