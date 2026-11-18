Multimedia artist Zainab Sumu has traveled the world studying and creating art. But it wasn’t until she was invited by the president of her native Sierra Leone that she found inspiration for her most recent work.

WBUR’s Solon Kelleher takes us to her Boston studio, filled with vibrant pieces that synthesize African cultures, identity and anthropology, in his report on the artist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR