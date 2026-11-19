Why DEI rollbacks could end some college scholarships in Kentucky
In the wake of federal opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, what will become of college scholarships specifically aimed at women and people of color?
That’s a question public universities across Kentucky are grappling with right now.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sylvia Goodman, the Capitol reporter for Kentucky Public Radio, about the situation.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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