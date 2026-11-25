Looking for a gift for the reader in your life?

Traci Thomas, host and creator of The Stacks podcast joins host Scott Tong to answer listener questions and provide non-book ideas for readers as well.

Gift suggestions from Traci Thomas

For the reader who likes light, fun mysteries (but has read all the popular ones already)

For the writer who loves to read horror

The “Morning Star” series by Karl Ove Knausgaard

For children aged 4 to 13

Non-book gifts for book lovers

“A device you use to lock yourself out of your phone apps and that only allows you to get back into those apps by getting up and tapping your phone to it. I have and love and gift and swear by.”

“This one is from my local indie, Reparations Club, and I love that it is cool looking.”

Book subscription box

“A fun way to support an indie and give books that are a surprise and delight. Loyalty Bookstores in Washington, D.C., has the Leap of Faith box which is quarterly and features a new up-and-coming author.”

Gift card

First edition of a favorite book

Cozy blanket

Snack, coffee or tea subscription box

n+1 bookmatch quiz

“The quiz is half the fun, and they give you really great book recommendations (10 total) for any donation. You can buy it now and have it sent to your recipient for the holidays. You must donate by Dec. 9.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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