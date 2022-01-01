About KUAF

KUAF is the public radio station and NPR affiliate for Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas River Valley, Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Missouri. Our mission is to be a leader in public media, serving our audience with programs that challenge, entertain, educate and inform. You can find KUAF at 91.3 FM.

Our History

KUAF, 88.9FM went on the air in 1973 as a 10-watt student radio station supervised by a faculty member in the Department of Journalism at the University of Arkansas. In 1985, a new, commercial station (carrier-current/cable) was built for students at the University of Arkansas and KUAF was changed to a professional public radio station featuring NPR news, classical music, jazz, folk, blues and other public radio programs like Car Talk and A Prairie Home Companion.

Now operating at 91.3FM with a powerful 100,000 watt transmitter, KUAF provides a 14-county area of west and northwest Arkansas, parts of eastern Oklahoma and southern Missouri with the only source of national and international news from NPR as well as a daily local news magazine “Ozarks at Large.”

In 2006, KUAF was the first station in the region to broadcast in HD and developed HD-2 and HD-3 stations which provided even more public service to the area. HD-2 features classical music 24 hours a day and HD-3 airs jazz with doses of locally produced music programs on the weekends.

Owned by the University of Arkansas, KUAF was originally located on campus in a run-down, old house on Duncan Avenue and then in a university owned apartment complex. That complex was demolished in 2010 to make room for a new academic building. By December, 2009, KUAF staff had raised more than $2 million, bought property and built a state-of-the-art radio building off campus, close to the Fayetteville square. Located across the street from the Fayetteville Public Library, at 9 S. School Avenue, KUAF is at the center of the intellectual and artistic hub of northwest Arkansas.

Local Content and Services Report

KUAF's 2021 Local Content and Services report, a requirement of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, can be found below.