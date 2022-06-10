© 2022 KUAF
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women: Juneteenth

Published June 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
For our fifth episode, Joi and Deneshia welcome Joi's husband, Dustin, to the podcast to discuss the origin and history of Juneteenth. A celebration of freedom, Juneteenth also has elements of sorrow, as it commemorates the freeing of enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the rest of the country.

Plus, Joi and Deneshia honor the dozens of Black men and women who have perished at the hands of or in custody of police officers.

Leigh Wood
Leigh Wood became General Manager of KUAF in August, 2019. Previously she was Membership Director of KUAF, Monthly Giving Manager at Heifer International in Little Rock and Development Specialist at KUT in Austin. She produces and hosts the weekly music program The KUAF Vinyl Hour.
