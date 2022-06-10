Resilient Black Women: Juneteenth

For our fifth episode, Joi and Deneshia welcome Joi's husband, Dustin, to the podcast to discuss the origin and history of Juneteenth. A celebration of freedom, Juneteenth also has elements of sorrow, as it commemorates the freeing of enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the rest of the country.

Plus, Joi and Deneshia honor the dozens of Black men and women who have perished at the hands of or in custody of police officers.