Talk Business on KASU: Fowler Foods makes multi-million dollar deal, tornado victims to receive ass
Talk Business Editor-in-Chief Roby Brock speaks to Regional Correspondent George Jared about the latest headlines impacting Northeast Arkansas.
Headlines discussed include:
- Fowler Foods sells stakes in 90 KFC restaurants in multi-million dollar deal
- Lawmakers hope tax cut could lure $3 billion steel mill project
- Arkansas rice farmers set all-time yield record, but numbers could adjust down
- Unemployment assistance will be made available for those impacted by tornadoes
- Craighead County leads the state with 180 new COVID-19 cases
