News from KUAR, KASU and AR Public Media

Gretchen Hunt, longtime regional reporter and A-State alumnus, promoted to Paxton Media Regional Edi

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published January 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST

Longtime Northeast Arkansas reporter and A-State Alumnus Gretchen Hunt has a new position overseeing newsrooms across the region for Paxton Media Group.

The Kentucky-based publication had announced that Hunt is now the regional editor in which she oversees newsrooms in Jonesboro, Paragould, Newport, and Walnut Ridge. Hunt previously served as the operations manager for the Walnut Ridge Times Dispatch - a publication she has worked for 23 years.

She's a Nettleton High School graduate and an A-State Distinguished Service Award winner who graduated magna cum laude in 1998 from the school's journalism program.

Hunt was one of the guest speakers for the centennial celebration of A-State's student ran newspaper "The Herald" back in November.

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
